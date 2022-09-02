This evening, a pre-release event of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra was slated to happen for media and fans in the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Along with the lead actors, the evening was supposed to be graced by director Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR, who are presenting the film in the South market. However now, a shocking piece of news is coming from Hyderabad. According to Koimoi’s reporter, the event has been cancelled. Yes, you heard that right! Read on for some more exclusive details.

Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the lead duo going places to promote their upcoming film. It also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Coming back, this evening, Brahmastra’s pre-release event stands cancelled and the real reason behind the same is best known to the makers. According to people present on the sets, it is said that they had to call off the event due to security reasons. The murmurs are that a grand set was erected at the Ramojli film centre, Hyderabad worth Rs 2 crore for tonight, and around permission for 50 people including the cast, crew, media and audience was granted to them.

However, things went south when a lot of people showed up at the Brahmastra, given the fan following of the actor, following which they had to eventually cancel the event. On the other hand, tongues are wagging that due to Jr NTR’s collaboration with a political party has led to the cancellation of the event.

Furthermore, it is being said that the makers might shift the event to Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. But it is yet to be confirmed whether the pre-release event will happen tonight (Sept 2) or not. Also, the press conference of Brahmastra is also now unlikely to happen.

All in all, all the Brahmastra fans, RK, Alia and Jr NTR are upset and disheartened and have been demanding an apology for the same

Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens next Friday, i.e., September 9.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to Koimoi, for more exclusive details.

