Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked dreamy when they tied the knot earlier this year. Now the couple are the parents-to-be and are actively promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra, which is all set to release next week.

As the promotions of the film are in full swing, the couple was spotted leaving a recording studio together post midnight on Wednesday. Now the couple was spotted at Mumbai airport and seemingly leaving for another city for promotions. However, the video is going viral for a different reason.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in casual attire. He wore a casual navy-blue T-shirt and light blue jeans, while Alia Bhatt was wearing a short dress and comfortable blue slippers. The two were all smiles when they clicked for the paparazzi. As they got out of their car, netizens noticed that security personnel were opening the car doors. Seemingly, this has irked the netizens.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

In the comment section, a user wrote, “Oh WOW she cannot open her own door 😂😂😂😂,” while another user commented, “Mujhe aaj tak samjh nhii ayaa ….. Ye VIP , celebrities car ka door khud kyo nhii khol patee 🤔🤔”. A third user wrote, “Khudse nikal bhi nahi skte kya yelog gaadi se?”

A fourth user commented, “Shameful… when elderly folks literally run to open doors for younger people… shame on you Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt”, another user wrote, “In ko itani ijat dene ki koi jarurat nhi sale bhadpe.”

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva is all set to hit the theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The latter recently confirmed Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the film as well. Fans think the actor will appear as Vayu astra.

