If Thor 5 happens, would Taika Waititi return? A new source claims that is unlikely. The recent film in the series, Thor: Love and Thunder, teased that the Asgardian will return. Though it doesn’t directly confirm if the fifth instalment of Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is happening, it is still a big tease.

When talking about Love and Thunder, though the film had a marvellous opening, it didn’t live up to its expectations. Currently, it stands at $747 million globally. It is well enough considering its critical response, which was mostly mixed.

However, within the Thor series itself, Thor: Love and Thunder is the second-highest earner so far. Chances are high that Thor 5 could happen but would Taika Waitit return? As per Giant Freakin Robot, a source has revealed Waititi will not be returning to direct the still-in-development fifth instalment. The reason behind this is the mixed reception of the recent Chris Hemsworth fifth instalment.

Taika Waititi is the third director to helm a movie on the Asgardian. The 2011 one was directed by Kenneth Branagh, and The Dark World was helmed by Alan Taylor. If the report is true, then we wonder who could be the director of Thor 5, if it happens. Meanwhile, previously Waititi shed some light on the film.

The Jojo Rabbit director spoke about directing the next instalment under one condition. It was only if Chris Hemsworth agreed to return as well. As Thor: Love and Thunder also saw Natalie Portman’s Might, Thor, chances are the 5th part would be based on her rather than Chris.

If the Thor: Love and Thunder director doesn’t return then Taika Waititi won’t. This could be taken as a hint that the recent report is true. Now, only time can tell what the future holds for the 5th part and who will direct it.

