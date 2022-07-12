Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi speaks on whether he will direct the next instalment of the movie based on the Asgardian. With the release of the latest Chris Hemsworth starrer, talks about Thor 5 have already begun.

Advertisement

We know that the God of Thunder will return, but the question is, will Taika direct it? The Free Guy actor was also the helmer of Ragnarok, which broke several box office records. A lot is expected from Love and Thunder, which had a monstrous start. As of now, the movie has made $303 million at the global box office.

Advertisement

Just recently, Thor 5 was trending on Twitter, and several MCU fans shared their thoughts on what the next movie could be on. Another debate that started amongst Thor: Love and Thunder fans was whether Taika Waititi should return as the director for the next Chris Hemsworth standalone flick.

While many have praised Taika Waititi’s directorial skills, many think it lacked in Thor: Love and Thunder. Due to this, some netizens have shared other names, including Zack Snyder, to be the next director of the Marvel movie. Now, the Jojo Rabbit director himself has spoken about the same.

While speaking with Insider, Taika Waititi said he would direct Thor 5, but under one condition. “Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it,” Taika said. “But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take?” he continued.

“The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like [Alexander Payne’s 2013 film] Nebraska,” Taika Waititi said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Calls Amber Heard ‘Desperate’ After Her Request Of A Retrial Due To A Juror Mix-Up: “No Case Law To Support Her Argument”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram