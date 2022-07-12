Johnny Depp’s lawyers speak on the recent development regarding the Amber Heard case. Ever since the verdict of the defamation case was announced, the Aquaman actress is said to be in full motion to counter that. From appealing it to questioning the jury, she is doing whatever she can in her power for a retrial.

Some latest reports stated that Heard claimed that one jury member was not the same individual they mentioned themselves to be. Due to this reason, her lawyers said that the high-profile case that lasted for weeks was compromised and requested a new trial.

Now, Johnny Depp’s lawyer retaliated to this claim made by Amber Heard and as per Variety, their filing read, “Unsurprisingly, Ms. Heard cites to no case law to support her argument that the service of Juror 15 if he is not the same individual that the Court assigned as Juror 15 somehow compromised her due process and would warrant the drastic remedy of ‘setting aside the verdict and ordering a new trial.”

“Ms. Heard’s desperate, after-the-fact demand for an investigation of Juror 15 based on a purported error in his birth date… is misplaced,” Johnny Depp’s lawyers added. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was awarded $10.35 million in form of damages, while Amber Heard received $2 million over the counterclaim. But it’s no secret that she cannot afford to pay such a huge sum as her entire net worth is estimated to be around $8 million.

Meanwhile, just yesterday, it was being said that Depp, who is focusing a bit on his music before he makes a comeback to acting, seemingly took a dig at Amber in his new song. The lyrics of the song reads, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf*cking night.”

Another one says, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” adding, “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Johnny Depp fans are convinced that it is a slight shade at Amber Heard.

