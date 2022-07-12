WWE ex-boss Vince McMahon is facing all the heat from the media and pro-wrestling followers amid the ongoing investigation about his alleged s*xual affairs with former female employees. It was Wall Street Journal’s reporters who brought Vince‘s dirty secrets in front of the world and wait, they aren’t done yet.

It was in the last month, that the first report about Vince‘s alleged s*xual affairs came to the light. It stated that the former WWE chairman paid a huge amount as per the non-disclosure agreement to one of the former employees of WWE. It led to reactions coming in from several sections. Amid it, another report of Vince’s s*xual misconduct came on last Friday, creating ripples in the pro-wrestling world.

As per the recent report broken by Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon had s*xual affairs with four more former employees and one of them was a female wrestler. Reportedly, the ex-CEO of WWE forced the female wrestler for oral s*x and paid her a huge amount to keep her mum as per their legal deal.

Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann, who broke stories about Vince McMahon, recently were asked if unwrapping Vince’s dirty secrets is done. While talking to Busted Open Radio, Palazzolo said, “I think it’s probably not done yet. And we’re continuing to report.” Adding about if people can expect another sensational revelation about the ex-CEO of WWE, he said, “I can just say that we don’t know about another $7.5 million NDA.”

“If you’re asking if there’s something bigger than a $7.5 million, no. That’s not something we have in our back pocket. We sort of left it all on the field on this story. There are a couple of things that we didn’t know that we’re still reporting. And sometimes, in similar scandals elsewhere, there are people who have something to share who become a little bit more emboldened to talk about it when some of the first coverage has happened. We’re still working to figure out if there are such people out there,” Joe Palazzolo added further giving a hint that more shocking stories might appear in the coming days.

