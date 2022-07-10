The clouds of controversy continue to surround the former chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon. The man had always been in the news for some negative reasons, be it his decisions or backstage heat. However, it is his alleged s*xual relationships with former employees which have caused irreparable damage to him.

It was during the last month that reports of McMahon having a s*xual affair with a former female employee in WWE came to light. Reportedly, he paid a huge amount to the employee and even signed a nondisclosure agreement. However, things turned out to be murkier when it was learned that there could more such cases.

As the investigation is going on, Vince McMahon has stepped down from the post of chairman and CEO. Amid this trouble, a report in Wall Street Journal has left everyone in shock as it states that Vince paid as much as $12 million to four women connected to WWE, as a part of a deal to keep their mum about the s*xual misconduct by him.

Among these four women, one was a former WWE wrestler. She was forced to have an oral s*x by Vince McMahon and in return, he signed an agreement worth $7.5 million with her. Apart from it, a couple of more deals had been signed to keep his s*xual relations under the wraps.

Meanwhile, after the investigation started and the news of s*xual misconduct broke in, Vince McMahon was asked to step down as CEO. In an official statement, he said, “I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation.”

