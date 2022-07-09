Selena Gomez was recently spotted with actor Nat Wolff, which led to rumours around the two being a couple spread through social media like wildfire. Gomez’s love life has always been a topic of interest amongst her fans. Her relationship with Justin Bieber had become a piece of sensational news.

The Only Murders in the Building actress has been linked to several men, including Nick Jonas, Zedd, Charlie Puth, and The Weeknd. Though Selena has previously said that she feels her love life is “cursed,” fans have wondered who she is dating now. The recent viral pics with Nat are just adding to the curiosity.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff have worked together in the 2014 movie Behaving Badly and 2016’s In Dubious Battle. Just recently, the two reunited for dinner, and Gomez was all smiles when she was spotted leaving the hotel where the restaurant was at. Both of them wore a comfortable fit.

Selena Gomez was seen in wide white pants and an oversized denim jacket. She had strapped on a crossbody bag and let her hair loose. Nat Wolff was in black pants and an overcoat, with a white sweatshirt underneath. Nat could be seen putting his arm around the Look at Her Now singer in one of the photos clicked by the paparazzi.

This evoked the fans to think that there was something beyond friendship brewing between the two stars. While most of the fans were happy to spot two together, there was one who felt otherwise. “Selena’s first public man in 4 years and it’s … Nat Wolff. What happened to dating people on your level princess,” a user said.

Check out more reactions here:

I used to ship them so bad And I'm so happy right now Nat Wolff and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/dLLdYHmeHZ — Q🧣 (@TxZ_Quasar) July 7, 2022

I'm creaming crying throwing up right now omfg Nat Wolff and Selena Gomez reunion

I used to ship them so bad!

I watched their movies together like Behaving Badly and Dubious Battle I'M SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW😭🥺♥ pic.twitter.com/zQDLaxEXmX — Q🧣 (@TxZ_Quasar) July 7, 2022

my happiness for today and forever pls you two need to be dating and marry😭🫶🏻 selena gomez, nat wolff pic.twitter.com/AFlY0xOKNm — bieber (@justinbiezzl) July 7, 2022

if selena gomez and nat wolff become an item, my childhood will be THRIVING — lyssa 🫶🏽 (@lyssa_sara11) July 8, 2022

Though no confirmation has been made on this, and it could be that Selena Gomez and Nat Wolff just had a friendly reunion, who knows, maybe the fans are right, and there is something more.

