Quentin Tarantino is one of the most accomplished Hollywood filmmakers and every recommendation he gives has to be a classic and the world follows it religiously. The filmmaker has been in the headlines for way too many reasons in the past months. Of course, the topmost is his 10th and final film that the world has been speculating about. His retirement follows it and then his personal life where he is now enjoying fatherhood. But did you know the maverick filmmaker also watches Peppa Pig?

Advertisement

Well, Tarantino who last gave us the gem Once Upon A Time In Hollywood last, has been shaping his next film for a very long time. He has even managed to mislead us with some bogus ideas that would not make us ask about the real deal. But the filmmaker has now decided to drop some adorable secrets and they include Minions and Peppa Pig.

Advertisement

Quentin Tarantino now talks about his son Leo and his introduction to the world of cinema. The filmmaker talks about blending him with the visual world and what the two watch together. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Empire, Quentin Tarantino said, “[My son is] pretty young, so he’s only really seen one movie. I thought I was hitting a Minions cartoon, and I realise it’s Despicable Me Part 2. And he seemed to be interested in the opening credits, so I go, ‘Okay, I guess we’re watching Despicable Me Part 2. He gets up and he walks behind the couch, but he’s still watching the TV. We watched it for 20 minutes, until it was time for him to go to the park, and then the next day we watched another 15 minutes of it. And so, in the course of a week, in small bites, the first movie Leo ever watched was Despicable Me Part 2.”

While it is obvious that Leo will follow his genes but Quentin Tarantino recalled how he found Despicable Me 2 “a more consuming experience than, say, Peppa Pig.” Well, yes, Tarantino, the man behind some of the biggest Hollywood classics is watching Peppa Pig “I actually do like Peppa Pig; I watch it a lot. I’ll say it – Peppa Pig is the greatest British import of this decade.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Leaked Pictures From The Sets Of Heart Of Stone Imply That She Is Carrying A Baby Bump, Leaves Internet Intrigued

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram