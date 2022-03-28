Kenau Reeves over years has become one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood. Apart from being the bonafide superstar he is, the actor is also known for being the nicest guy across and his generosity and stories of being nice are adorb content for people even if they aren’t his fan. The man has fought the world because someone did bad to his dog, you guys. How can he not be the nicest person? But out of all the emotions in the world, can you believe Quentin Tarantino was paranoid of the star?

Well, you read that just right. Someone can even be paranoid of a nice man like Keanu Reeves. To break the mystery, Quentin Tarantino once held a special screening of his film Kill Bill Vol 1 back in the day. It included Reeves and The Fifth Element director Luc Besson. And as revealed by the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood filmmaker himself, just looking at Keanu sitting there, he was paranoid.

Quentin Tarantino was in conversation with Empire back in 2003 when he decided to talk about the episode. He spoke about the time he saw Keanu Reeves sitting there and felt worried about Kill Bill: Vol. 1 as well as about the future of cinema itself. Read on to know why so.

As Per the report, seeing Keanu Reeves reminded Quentin Tarantino of The Matrix franchise, which made him realize the prominence of CGI in the industry. “I watched Keanu watching [Kill Bill] and I suddenly felt it. You know, my guys are all real. There’s no computer f—-ng around. I’m sick to death of all that s–t… If i’d wanted all that computer game bull—t, I’d have gone home and stuck my d—k in my Nintendo,” the filmmaker said.

Quentin Tarantino added that CGI was the “death knell of cinema.” He predicted that cinema would “officially be killed” within ten years. But looks like the prediction wasn’t right and it’s been 19 years and the box office numbers have only proved otherwise. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

