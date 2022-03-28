Spider-Man: No Way Home silently crosses another box office milestone of earning $800 million in the US. While all the news and chatter is around The Batman, and more recently around Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, Tom Holland’s latest Marvel flick is still running in the theatres.

The film broke several records when it opened and became the biggest movie of 2021. It was nominated for the Oscars 2022, under the category of Best Visual Effects. However, the trophy went to Dune, which bagged another five awards. Andrew Garfield, who had a surprise cameo alongside Tobey Maguire, was also nominated for an award.

Though Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t win the Oscars, it recently broke a big box office record in the US. As reported by The Wrap, the Tom Holland starrer crept up past the $800 million mark, the third film to have ever crossed that threshold. The film is also just a few million dollars away from reaching $2 billion globally. It has earned $1.89 billion from across the globe as of now.

It has been 100 days since Spider-Man: No Way Home was released. The Tom Holland starrer competed with several films like his movie, Uncharted, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Indian blockbuster RRR, and now The Lost City. Despite these releases, No Way Home is still earning massively and is quite close to breaking more box office records.

However, when it comes to the two other films (Avengers Endgame and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), which have crossed the $800 million milestones in the US, it doesn’t seem like the Marvel flick has any juice left to cross them. But considering that the movie climbed up so high at the ladder during the Covid-19 pandemic says something.

Other than Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and more. The movie is now available on Digital and will be up for viewing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu Ray, and DVD on 12th April.

