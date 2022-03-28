The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri has done the impossible and set yet another benchmark with his film based on the Kashmiri exodus. After surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the most profitable Hindi film ever, its profits have now left every cine goer mind-boggled with the 1000% mark. Scroll below for all the details.

On its Day 17 (Sunday), the Anupam Kher led film has earned a total collection of 228.18 crores at the ticket windows. The film is facing competition from SS Rajamouli directorial RRR but the run so far has been glorious, so it barely matters. Given the word of mouth, the audience is going to watch the film irrespective.

As most know, it was Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike that created a storm at the box office previously and earned the title of the Most Profitable Hindi Film Ever in Koimoi’s table (since 2013). It was made on a budget of 20 crores and garnered 244.06 crores in its lifetime. The massive collections landed it with an ROI of 219.06 crores and a ROI% of 876.21%.

The Kashmir Files had surpassed Uri: The Surgical Strike on its Day 13 itself. The film has now marked another milestone as it has passed a huge mark of 1000% returns by making 1040.9% ROI. Yes, you heard that right. Could anything even be better?

Celebrations are surely in order for Vivek Agnihotri and The Kashmir Files team.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty amongst others.

