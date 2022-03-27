RRR Box Office Day 3 (Hindi) Early Trends: SS Rajamouli’s directorial has already been declared a blockbuster by many. The film, which stars South sensations Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others, is receiving rave reviews for itself. It is said to be a periodic drama that will keep you on the edge of your seats the entire time.

Advertisement

RRR has been doing a fantabulous job at the box office. Within two days of its release, the Rajamouli directorial has earned a total collection of 43.82 crores from its Hindi version alone. And now day 3 has emerged as monstrous!

Advertisement

After earning 23.75 crores on Saturday, RRR has shown terrific growth on Sunday i.e. day 3. As per early trends flowing in, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer has made 29-31 crores at the box office on day 3. And that’s a huge growth as compared to day 2.

The Hindi version of RRR stands at a grand total of 72.82-74.82 crores.

Recently, SS Rajamouli took to social media to thank everyone for their love and wishes that made the film a success. He wrote, “Thanks to EVERRRYONE for your thunderous applause for #RRRMovie. Overwhelmed.”

Koimoi also brought you the review of the film and we rated the film with 4 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Every commercial masala movie before this has somewhere deep down ‘aimed’ to be larger than life, but with his vision, SS Rajamouli has time and again achieved that feat and RRR is no different. This also proves to be the classic Rajamouli case in which the screenplay eclipses everything even the story (by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad), which pinches at places due to its very ambitious runtime of 186 minutes. No, it doesn’t feel like a 3-hour film, but its second half does come with speed-breakers.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: RRR Box Office Day 2 (Hindi): SS Rajamouli’s Film Grows Further On Saturday, Should Be Even Bigger Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube