The Kashmir Files has been doing wonders and how! After releasing on March 11, the film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just two weeks and is now inching closer to Rs 230 crore. While the film is lauded by one and all for showing the truth, Bollywood was trolled for keeping quiet and not supporting the film. It was just recently, Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapse Pannu showered praises on TKF and the latest one to join the list is Salman Khan.

Advertisement

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is based on the real-life tragedy of Kashmiri Pandits, 32 years back. The film stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles.

Advertisement

Anupam Kher in his latest media interaction revealed receiving a call from Salman Khan. The veteran actor revealed that his Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star called to congratulate him after watching the film. Talking on Times Now’s Frankly Speaking show, Anupam Kher revealed, “But individually, I must say, Salman Khan called me the other day and congratulated me.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher has also reacted to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘release Kashmir Files on YouTube for free’ comment, he made during the latest Delhi Assembly. Anupam Kher said, “After Kejriwal’s statement, I think every true Indian should go and watch this film in the theatre. The only way you can give a resounding response to his insensitivity is by collecting more money and connecting with more people from Kashmir.”

“He was crude, insensitive and he didn’t think about the lakhs of Kashmir Hindus who were thrown out of their own homes, the women raped and people murdered. The people behind him were laughing and it was shameless. That was also happening in the state assembly…If he wants to have a political problem with the Prime Minister or the BJP, he should have just spoken about that. But to bring in Kashmir Files which the people are accepting, feeling guilty, and saying ‘We didn’t know this happened to us’…to say that it is a propaganda film or it is a lie I think it was shameful,” he added.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan too grabbed headlines when he posted a cryptic Tweet that fans assumed was for The Kashmir Files. Reacting to the same, netizens had even asked him to at least use the hashtag.

Must Read: When Emraan Hashmi Revealed Akshay Kumar Insisted On Helping For His Son’s Cancer Treatment, “Kuch Bhi Chahiye Bata De”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube