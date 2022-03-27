A few years back Emraan Hashmi was on the news when his son Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 4. Post his treatment, his son recovered well and Emraan wrote a book titled, The Kiss Of Life – How A Superhero & My Son Defeated Cancer. In his book, the actor wrote about his meeting with superstar Akshay Kumar and revealed how he insisted on helping with the treatment.

As of now, both the actors will be sharing screen space for the time in the upcoming film, Selfiee also featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

In the book about his son’s cancer recovery, Emraan Hashmi wrote about receiving a text from the superstar that read, “Hi, this is Akshay Kumar. Please call when you’re free.” Emraan immediately called and the actor asked him, “Hi Emraan, is it true what I read about your son?” the actor replied, “Yes. We have gotten the tumour removed successfully. Couldn’t save the kidney so that was extracted as well.”

Akshay Kumar then asked, “How long are you going to be there at the hospital? I’ll come there,” To which, Emraan Hashmi replied, “No sir, it’s okay. Things are under control. Besides, you must be tied up with work.” While Akshay obliged and said, “If you need anything, I am a phone call away, okay? I know some good doctors and facilities. Kuch bhi chahiye bata de.”

Elaborating more, the Chehre star revealed that Kumar used to call him every day to check Ayaan’s recovery, and once he was discharged Akshay decided to visit Emraan’s home. The Sooryavanshi star then sneaked into Ayaan’s room as he was asleep. The actor got teary-eyed while seeing a poster of Emraan’s son in a Bat-Suit.

In his book, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he wasn’t aware that Akshay Kumar lost his father due to cancer due to which he empathized with him more. He also mentioned that Akshay urged him that he should consider Ayaan’s treatment in Canada for which he can arrange the best facilities in the country.

For the unversed, Akshay has written a foreword of Emraan’s book and it reads, “When I heard of Ayaan’s diagnosis, I felt as if I had been punched in the stomach. I remember I was driving at that time. I pulled over, found Emraan’s number and called him immediately because I know what it’s like to have someone you love deeply fall prey to this disease.”

