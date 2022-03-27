For the past few months, Shah Rukh Khan is creating a lot of buzz. Post his son Aryan Khan’s bail, SRK got busy completing multiple projects. A few weeks back, Khan finally announced his comeback film Pathaan with a small teaser and later a few pictures from the sets were leaked. As of now, everyone is aware that Salman Khan has already shot his cameo in YRF’s film. Now, as per the latest report; SRK is all set to shoot his part for Tiger 3 in the coming months.

Both the film is action thrillers and fans are super curious to witness Salman and Shah Rukh’s face off in the upcoming films. Details about their cameos are kept tightly under wraps as the leaks might impact the excitement among their fans.

As per the latest report by ETimes, a source close to the development has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting his Tiger 3 cameo with Salman Khan in the month of June in a set in Mumbai. Currently, SRK is busy shooting for an important sequence for Pathaan in Spain with Deepika Padukone. After coming back to the city in March-end, the Zero actor will kick start Raju Hirani’s untitled film about ‘Donkey Flight’, while Salman will start his prep for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The source further shared that both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will take a short break from their busy schedule to shoot for Tiger 3’s most exciting sequence.

“The ‘Tiger 3’ sequence with Shah Rukh and Salman will be talked about well after the film’s release. It will be the same with the sequence in ‘Pathaan’, too.”

Meanwhile, Apart from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 will feature Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham playing pivotal roles.

