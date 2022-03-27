Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan is not only the king of big screens but is also ruling the social media platforms. There aren’t any one of his posts that does not garner millions of likes and comments. Salman enjoys a massive fan following of 50.6 million followers.

Advertisement

The Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor has now taken it to his Instagram handle to share how he is spending his weekend enjoying swimming. Read on to know the whole scoop!

Advertisement

Salman Khan recently shared two snaps that show him enjoying his weekend by swimming in a pond. The actor was shirtless and wore a beige bowl hat. Khan’s first snap shows him looking away from the camera as he is immersed in the pond water with an innocent smile on his face. The second snap in the carousel post showed him looking away from the camera as his beige bowl hat hides his eyes. The star did not caption the post, yet in no time it was showered with a massive amount of likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Speaking about the comments on the post, from celebrities to his fans all of them have shown him loads of love. But trolls never fail to show their presence in his comment section. Well, some are actually quite hilarious. Check them out.

One user commented, “bhai aap dhyan dena pani me bhi saap hota h “

While another user commented, “Sir next movie m crocodile ka role mila hai kya? 😮 “

“Bhai niche kuch pehna nhi h Kia 😂 “, One Instagrammer went on to say.

The other troll commented, “When mom says : tujhe to chullu bhar paani me dub jaana chahiye”

Tiger talaab me nahaane aayaa hai Mumbai municipal corporation waale ne paani band kar diya hai bhai k ghar ka … 😂😂😂😂 Enjoy bhai @beingsalmankhan “

One said, “Bhai hiran ka intzar krte huye🙂 “

On the professional front, Salman Khan is presently working for his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor also is gearing up for his next project No Entry sequel.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s recent post, Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Her Debut Ramp Walk, Netizens Call It “Duck Walking” While Saying “She Needs To Be Trained By Sushmita Sen, Not Karan Johar’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube