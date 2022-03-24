Kamaal R Khan has something controversial to come up every single day. The self-proclaimed critic was recently taking digs at Aamir Khan over leaving his wife Kiran Rao. Now, KRK is claiming that he’s received a call that states that superstar Salman Khan has given his ‘supari’ and is paying 50 crores for it. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, the spat between Salman and KRK began over Radhe review. While Kamaal had always been sharing harsh opinions on Bhaijaan’s films, it was during the 2021 film that he decided to file a defamation suit against the reviewer. Ever since he has been banned from talking about the superstar on any public platform.

KRK in his latest tweet tagged Delhi Police and Mumbai Police as he wrote, “Dear @DelhiPolice @MumbaiPolice please note, First Someone did send me mail and claimed to be PA of a minister. He asked me to contact him for information. When I called him On given number, So he did contact me from other WhatsApp number. He claimed to have recording about me.”

In the thread, KRK continued, “He told me that Salman khan has given my Supari to Mumbai and Delhi police for ₹50Cr. He said that Many ministers are also involved. So I will be killed, whenever I will go to India. He claimed to have recordings of Salman khan and many politicians and police officers.”

The tweet also mentioned that the mysterious caller had an idea about Aryan Khan’s arrest by the NCB office and even tried to contact Shah Rukh Khan over it. “Then he asked me to pay him ₹10 lakhs in Delhi and get Pen drives of full recording. He claimed that he tried to inform #SRK also before the arrest of #AryanKhan! Because he knew that police is going to arrest Aryan. Therefore I request you to investigate, whether he is real,” the tweet continued.

Take a look at the thread shared by KRK below:

Well, this indeed is a serious allegation against Salman Khan! Let’s see if the superstar reacts to it.

