Salman Khan’s huge fan following and the box office success of his films is a testament to the fact that he is one of the biggest superstars of this generation. The actor is working on a variety of projects this year and one of them is the sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. A recent report now reveals details about this upcoming entertainer and looks like its plot will be a continuation of the first part with the same lead character.

For the unversed, the original action-drama film hit the theatres in July 2015 and was a massive hit at the box office, receiving stellar reviews from fans and critics alike. Apart from Salman, the movie featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles while the direction was done by Kabir Khan. The plot of this film revolved around a virtuous man named Pawan who crosses the India-Pakistan border to drop a little lost girl home.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan, has already become a major topic of discussion amongst Salman Khan fans even though the movie has not gone on floor yet. As there is a lot of anticipation around the film, most of the questions are regarding its plotline mainly because the first past’s key aspect was its heart-warming storyline.

A recent report by Pinkvilla now answers this question as they had a conversation with Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also worked on the first part of the movie. “I had shared the story idea with Bhai (Salman Khan) sometime back and he liked it. I will start writing the script around May”, he said.

KV Vijayendra Prasad also confirmed that the second part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan will be a continuation of the first but it is yet to be confirmed which of the characters will return with this part.

