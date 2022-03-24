South Indian movies being adapted for the Hindi audiences is something we have been seeing in Bollywood for years now. Joining the likes of Ghajini, Singham, Wanted, Ready and Kabir Singh is the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru, featuring Suriya in the lead. We now hear the Hindi adaptation will star Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.

As per reports, the 2020 drama, which also featured Aparna Balamurali in the lead, will be helmed by Sudha Kongara – the man who also directed Soorarai Pottru. While an official announcement is still awaited, read on to know details we have our hands-on.

As per the latest Mid-Day report, Akshay Kumar is all set to play the lead in the Hindi adaptation of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. The site also noted that Radhika Madan has been roped in to step into Aparna Balamuralia’s shoes saying, “The film is in pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. In all likelihood, Radhika will play a woman from rural Maharashtra. She will have to learn a specific dialect before the film goes on floors”.

Will Akshay Kumar leave an impression on the audience the same way Suriya did in the Tamil film? Only time will tell. For his part as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, the actor received several awards including Best Actor awards at Cinema at Its Best Awards, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and South Indian International Movie Awards

Talking about Soorarai Pottru, the Tamil drama, starring Suriya in the lead, is loosely based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, the man who made air travel affordable for the common man. It was selected as one of the ten Indian films to be screened under the Best Foreign Film category at the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The film was made available for screening at the 93rd Academy Awards but was not nominated.

As for the Hindi remake, Abundantia Entertainment has bought the official rights. While the actors – as of now Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, have yet to sign on the dotted line, reports stare that the makers are hoping to begin workshops this month, and begin filming in the summer.

