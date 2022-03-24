Disha Patani Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Latest Appearance In A Little Black Dress, Netizens React, “Botox Lag Raha Hai Zyada Ho Gaya Lips Pe”

Disha Patani is a fashion icon and there’s no denying that. From her red carpet appearances to city spotting to her airport looks, we totally love her fashion sense and swear by it. Disha is always updated with fashion trends and owns a chic wardrobe. Last night, the beauty stepped out in a little black dress to promote her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and got brutally trolled for her appearance where netizens reacted to her lips and asked in the comments section if she has got a lips job done. Scroll below to see the pictures.

This isn’t the first time that Disha is trolled for her appearance, trolls often target on social media but the beauty doesn’t give any attention to it. Well, it makes sense, one has to become thick-skinned in order to survive in the entertainment world. Talking about her look, we are totally drooling over the Malang actresses’ chic yet bold look.

Disha Patani wore an off-shoulder strapless corset black dress with falling balloon sleeves and flashed her million-dollar smile to the paps as she posed for the cameras. She paired her chic outfit with heels and donned her signature makeup look with a winged kohl eyeliner look and glossy pink lips.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Disha’s look, a user on social media commented, “Botox lag raha hai zyada ho gaya lips pe😂” Another user commented, “What happened to her lips.” A third user commented, “Lips ki sargeri karwa ke achchi nhi lag rhi tum Disha patani.” A fourth user commented, “cheek filler krva liya kya 😢.phle achi thi.”

What are your thoughts on Disha’s chic black dress look? Tell us in the comments below.

