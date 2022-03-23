Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the glory of her recently released Thriller series Fame Game on Netflix. Amidst all the acclimation, the latest report reveals that the actress and her husband are moving to a new abode in Mumbai for an eye-watering rent of Rs 12 Lakhs per month.

Madhuri and Shriram Nene have rented a new apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area. The couple has taken the house on lease and it is currently undergoing a renovation. The designer of the house now explains how the interiors of the Bollywood diva’s home was done up.

Apoorva Shroff, who has designed Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s new apartment, said to India Today, “The home is colourful and very different from the palette of nudes that they were used to. In the living room, a green veneer wallpaper offsets the blue suede sofa that sits on a colourful Manchaha rug. The round teak centre table holds it all together while a Burman (by Sakti Burman) sculpture stands tall in a quiet corner.”

She also added, “Antique wood panels nicely balance the gold-studded console that sits adjacent to it in the dining room. In the den, the soft blue textured wallpaper not only sets the mood, but it also helps balance the acoustics required of a room that doubles up as a musician’s stage.”

Apoorva then said that the actress was active and completely involved in the process of her home’s interior design work. “Madhuri knows her mind and where she is unsure, she is happy to take advice, making her the best kind of client. She was fully involved and a super-quick decision-maker,” she said.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s interior designer shared a few pictures that gave some glimpses from the project before it was completed. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “This was the home before we started! Lucky for us, we didn’t need to make too many structural changes. It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cosy and most importantly, reflects my clients’ personalities.”

She then concluded by saying that both Madhuri and Shriram were open to suggestions and experimenting with colours. “They showered me with their confidence and gave me complete creative freedom, a very important thing that only a few people are able to do,” Apoorva said.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva Shroff (@lythdesign)

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Apoorva Shroff spoke about Madhuri and Shriram’s new house. She said, “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on the 29th floor of a Worli high rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours.”

Madhuri Dixit is well known for hits like Tezaab, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth to name a few. She married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in the year 1999. They are now proud parents of two sons – Arin and Raayan.

