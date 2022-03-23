Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari is currently seen as a participant in Star Plus’ reality show Smart Jodi with his wife Pallavi. The singer was earlier in the news when he was accused of rape by his then-girlfriend. However later in 2017, the Galliyan singer breathed a sigh of relief when the court gave him a clean chit in the rape case. Now for the first time, Ankit has opened up about the struggles he faced during that phase.

Ankit has crooned a number of hit songs including Dil Cheez Tujhe De Di, Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Sun Raha Hai, Tum Se Hi among other many others.

During his recent interaction, Ankur Tiwari shared how his personal and work life took a back seat when he got mired in the rape case. The singer opened up about the sad and dark times when everyone pulled their hands back and drew him out from many projects. He told Navbharat Times Online, “I feel that there is something written in everyone’s fate. Maybe something else was written in my luck. It was a bad time, which was scary. For as many musicians as there are, I want to say one thing. They are very simple, they have innocence.”

Ankit further added, “That’s how music comes from inside them. I am like that too. I have little to do with the world. Somewhere in that simplicity… it seems that someone can take advantage of it. But those things probably had to happen with me. It was a difficult time.”

Ankit Tiwari went on to reveal that many pulled their hands back and took his projects away from his. He told the portal further, “People stopped working together, pulled their hands back. Without giving any reason, they withdrew me from many projects. Most of my work which was in the finishing stage was also closed. I lost so much. But that doesn’t mean I gave up. I have been doing something. This year also my film ‘Badhaai Do’ came out. There are some other projects too.”

During his appearance on Smart Jodi, Ankur and Pallavi had opened up about parting their ways and staying together for the sake of their family.

