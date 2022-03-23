Bharti Singh is currently one of the country’s most notable comedians and although she’s expecting her first child with Haarsh Limbachiyaa, she decided to continue working. There is a saying among artists that ‘the show must go on’ and Bharti is a perfect example. In a recent interview, the comedian spoke about the time when her mother was admitted to the ICU while she had a performance for which she wasn’t even paid.

Presently, Bharti along with her husband can be seen hosting 2 reality shows, The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Before this, she was part of shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye 8, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, The Kapil Sharma show and many more.

Bharti Singh came into the limelight after she participated and became the second runner up in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She recently sat for an interview with Siddharth Kannan and spoke about her struggling days and revealed her mother was admitted to ICU due to a stomach ulcer while she had a comedy performance in the city.

Bharti Singh said, “When I did my first show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, we got a hotel stay sponsored by the show. I and my mother had this habit of eating only home-cooked meals and by consuming hotel food for several days my mother got a stomach ulcer, she was in the ICU and I had to go to my shoot and make people laugh for the semifinals of the show on that day.”

She added, “When I was backstage, I was thinking about my mother, who was in the ICU and I kept on thinking that I am not even sure if I will win the show and I am not getting any money from here because I am a contestant and still I have to stay here and leave my mother in this condition.”

“I felt what kind of a life is this, at that point, I realised that if you have to become an artist you have to keep these personal things aside, you have to work for the audience, you have to make them laugh. Aap stage pe nahi keh sakte ki aaj thoda kam hasaungi meri mummy hospital mein hain please taaliyan bajaiyega (You can’t go on the stage and say that my mother is in the hospital so I will not be very funny but still clap for me),” Bharti Singh said.

