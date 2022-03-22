TV serial Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has won quite some hearts and has turned out to be the most loved and watched daily soap in many Indian houses. The serial which revolves around an ideal mother and housewife has never failed to top the TRP charts.

Well, now that the plot of the serial is doing a solid 10 on TV, what if we tell you fans that the makers are now planning to make a prequel of the same show but as a web series, exciting right? Read on to know more!

According to the reports by, Tellychakkar, Rupali Ganguly’s hit TV show Anupamaa will be getting its prequel as a web series. According to them, Hotstar is all in to release the series on its OTT platform. Talking about what we will see in this prequel, it is noted that the makers will be showing the story of Anupamaa and Vanraj having finished 10 years of their wedding. It is also said that the series will be 11 episodes long and will have characters Anupamaa, Vanraj, Baa, Bapuji, Toshu, Samar, Dolly, making their appearance.

This prequel for Anupamaa will also be showing how the Vanraj family used to treat Anupama before the television show began. Right now the series has a good fan following and all of them are waiting for just one thing, and that’s Anupamaa’s marriage with Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. The latter is shown to be a great supporter and motivated for Anu’s life and has loved her immensely.

Talking about the show, it is set around our titular character Anupamaa who decided to start living on her terms after not being appreciated for the sacrifices she has done for her family. The first episode aired back on 16th March 2020 and over 2 years, the show has given 530 episodes.

