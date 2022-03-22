Actors don’t have it easy during the beginning of their careers unless, of course, they are starkids. The journey for Begum Jaan actress Gauahar Khan was equally tough when she entered showbiz about 2 decades from now. Producers once said she will never become an actress and even began comparisons with Madhuri Dixit. Scroll below for all the details.

It is really rare for Gauahar to speak about the tough times in her career, as the actress focuses on being grateful for all the good days. But there have been times when the actress was told she will never make it in the industry or become an actress.

Gauahar Khan revealed to Hindustan Times, “There have been days when I had to travel in local trains in Mumbai, distributing my pictures. I signed my first film in 2003. The news was all over the place. I was so excited about it! (But soon) They kept hanging [up on] me, and then they just dropped me. The muhurat was done with someone else. Thank God, it wasn’t my debut. I’ve had crazy experiences that I don’t want to recollect. I’m never bitter about it though.”

Gauahar Khan continued, “I’ve had people who’ve said to me, ‘You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?’, ‘Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho? Back then, there was this producer, he had produced the biggest blockbuster and a National Award-winning film. He took my date of birth and other information, saying that he doesn’t do anything without his panditji’s suggestions. I was called 10 days later only to be told, ‘You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and sidey roles’. I was just 22 then, but I still had confidence in myself, so I told him to watch me.”

Well, Gauahar Khan has surely come a long way and it’s a tight slap on all the people who criticized her once!

