Actress Huma Qureshi has completed shooting for the second season of the award-winning web series ‘Maharani’. The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu & Kashmir.

“Jammu was a short schedule but played a crucial role in the storyline nevertheless. It was such a beautiful place to shoot. Season 2 will be bigger with a lot of twists and turns,” said Huma Qureshi.

The web series is a political thriller, created and written by Subhash Kapoor, directed by Karan Sharma.

The first season of the show that released on May 28 last year, also featured actors – Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

Huma Qureshi played the protagonist of the show Rani Bharti. She bagged Best Actress award at Filmfare OTT Awards. The first season of the show is streaming on SonyLIV.

Huma Qureshi, who plays the female lead in the just released Ajith-starrer ‘Valimai’, is overwhelmed by the love shown to her by Ajith’s fans.

The actress, who plays a cop in director H Vinoth’s Valimai, has been garnering praises for her performance in the action entertainer. In particular, her action blocks have come in for praise.

Pleased with the response to her performance, Huma Qureshi says: “I am literally amazed by the love and affection of enthusiastic Ajith fans. I want to extend my thanksgiving to Ajith Kumar fans”.

“Working with Ajith sir has been a long-run dream that has come true now. I thank Ajith sir, producer Boney Kapoor, and director H Vinoth for gifting me this role, which had so much importance. It was an amazing experience overall, and shooting for this movie has endowed me with an everlasting positive vibe.”

The actress, who made her debut in Tamil with the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’, is currently working in various regional languages, including the movie ‘Double XL’ with Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra.

