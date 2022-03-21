Rani Mukerji, the actress who won the hearts of millions as Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, turns a year older today. As the Mardaani actress rings in her 44th birthday, we decided to go back to those exact number of years and being you an interesting throwback story of the time soon after she was born. Wondering what it could be?

Well, in a past conversation, the Ghulam actress revealed how she got exchanged with a Punjabi family’s baby in the hospital after her birth. In that same chat, the mother of one stated that it was her mom Krishna Mukherjee who realised that she was given the wrong baby with her. Read all about it here.

In an old interview with ABP News, Rani Mukerji opened up about being swapped with a Punjabi family as a newborn. The Hichki actress said, “When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room. So my mom went and brought me from there. Actually, it is an interesting story that I got exchanged in the hospital. My mother saw the other baby and said, ‘This isn’t my baby. She doesn’t have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and search for my child.’”

Rani Mukerji continued, “When my mother started searching, there was a Punjabi family who had a daughter for the eighth time. I was there. Even now they joke that ‘You are actually a Punjabi. My mistake you ended up in our family.’” Now that’s an interesting story we bet no one is in the Mukerji family, including cousins Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, will ever forget and a tale that will be shared with generations to come.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in the 2021 crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The actress will soon star in director Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios.

Happy Birthday, Rani Mukerji.

