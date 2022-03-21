Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child. As the two shared the good news on their social media, the couple’s admirers, family, and friends showered their love on them. Sonam who married Anand in 2018, took the internet by storm as they shared that the baby is due this fall.

After dating for several years, the two decided to get hitched on May 8, 2018 and they had an intimate Punjabi wedding ceremony.

Sharing the good news on their Instagram Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

As soon as Sonam Kapoor shared her maternity pictures, her post went viral, while her fans, friends and family started pouring their love. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both♥️♥️can’t wait for the babies to play,” while Anshula and Khushi dropped heart emojis.

Other than them, prominent personalities such as Dia Mirza, Daboo Ratnani, Rajeev Masand, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and others showered their love.

On multiple occasions, Sonam Kapoor has dismissed her pregnancy rumours and even last year there was speculation about her being pregnant but the Neerja actress squashed such reports by sharing a boomerang video in which she was seen drinking a hot drink. She captioned the post, “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period…”

Meanwhile, Sonam lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, but they often visit the city to meet their parents. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor spoke about the same and told, “Like every parent everywhere, Sunita (my wife) and I miss our kids when they are away, and we worry about them constantly. But we also recognise that we’re fortunate to live in the age of technology that enables us to see them and speak with them whenever we get anxious, and that’s been a huge relief.”

