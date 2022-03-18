Ananya Panday is one of the most fashionable gen Z stars in Bollywood. The actress often gets criticized and trolled for her bold fashion choices but that doesn’t stop her from wearing what she wants. Last night, Ananya sizzled in a sheer dress and had us drolling over her perfect figure and toned legs. Amid the same, the Gehraiyaan actress got trolled for wearing the dress and netizens compared it with a ‘macchhar-daani’ (mosquito-net). Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bollywood divas are often trolled for the most bizarre reasons and Ananya has opened up on trolls in her past interviews, where she revealed that it doesn’t bother her anymore. Last night, B-town attended Apoorva Mehta’s grand 50th birthday bash and A-list celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt were the few attendees who stole the show with their fashionable attires.

Ananya Panday wore a see-through black dress and looked mesmerising as ever. Her dress was embellished with shimmery details and a plunging neckline. The beauty donned smokey eyes and nude lips with her gorgeous outfit and flashed her billion dollar smile while making an entrance at the event.

Take a look at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she a slayer? We are drooling over that toned body and dress.

Reacting to Ananya Panday’s video, a user commented, “Pant toh pehan lete madam 😂😂😂.” Another user commented, “Sorry to say but Ananya’s outfit seems like a fashion disaster” A third user commented, “Jab aap dress me machhar-daani laga le.. 🙏” A fourth user commented, “Sharam nhi ati ese dreess pehnte..beshrmo” A fifth user commented, “Bahut struggle ho raha hai… Ab thoda aur struggle hua to Mia Khalifa bhi fail ho jayegi 😂😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Ananya’s sizzling outfit? Tell us in the space below.

