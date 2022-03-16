Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have been keeping their relationship under the wraps for a long time. The duo allegedly started dating on the sets of Khaali Peeli. They also went on several vacations together but refrained from posting together. Shahid Kapoor recently welcomed the actress to the family and now momma Neelima Azim is talking about her. Scroll below for exciting details!

As most remember, Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated his birthday (41) along with close family members and friends. Many were happily surprised to see Ananya being a part of the celebrations. Even Mira Kapoor shared pictures with the actress while Sasha shared a picture of the SOTY2 actress kissing him in an adorable photo-op.

Fans were excited to see that official approval coming from Shahid Kapoor and wifey Mira Kapoor. Now, it is mother Neelima Azim who seems to have officially accepted Ananya Panday. Just not that, she has also ended up calling her an ‘important part’ of son Ishaan Khatter’s life!

Neelima Azim told India Today, “She (Ananya Panday) is a part of our inner circle and family circle. She is a good friend of Shahid (Kapoor) and Mira (Rajput). And obviously, she is an important part of Ishaan’s life. I would say that they are great buddies and good companions. With his friends also, she fits in very well.”

Just not that, Ishaan Khatter’s mom also praised Ananya’s acting chops. She added, “As far as I am concerned, I think that she always showed talent from the time she came. But with Gehraiyaan, she has come shining through. Not only me but everyone is appreciating her talent and her realistic, intelligent performance. She has been highly appreciated in Gehraiyaan. I am very happy about it.”

Well, that makes a picture-perfect family! Congratulations are in order for Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

