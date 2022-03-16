A lot has been speculated ever since Shah Rukh Khan intrigued fans with a post on his social handles yesterday. The superstar shared a picture of himself showing thumbs up with a logo of SRK+ written alongside. While many wondered what it was all about, Salman Khan congratulated him over the upcoming OTT app. But looks like that’s not the truth!

Most fans by now know by SRK’s caption that whatever it is, is planned for OTT. As he wrote in his caption, “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein.” Soon after, it was Salman Khan who went on to share a tweet that read, “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk . Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+”

Fans were celebrating the fact that Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with an app and given that the name is SRK+, one could expect a lot of exclusive content and inside details on their favourite. But it seems it was just a promo for an ad.

A source close to Times Of India suggests, “One wonders how and why there was so much of guesswork being done regarding Shah Rukh‘s poster. A right official announcement may soon be in the offing.”

The report adds that SRK has been doing a lot of commercials for Disney+ Hotstar and the latest post is just another addition to the list. Well, that has surely left us heartbroken. But we still get to see him in a new commercial, that’s great right?

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles and the star cast recently flew to Spain for an ongoing schedule.

