Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia’s #NoFilterNeha saw several celebrities coming to the show as guests and spilt some beans on the show which became headlines. However, the actress once spoke about what sells in Bollywood films, which involved Shah Rukh Khan, became a headline.

After her talk show, Dhupia has been in the list of celebrities who have their own talk shows. Unlike other mediums, the show on the audio medium, Saavn. From Karan Johar to Ranbir Kapoor’s exes Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have appeared on the show.

During a celebrity chat show, Neha Dhupia made a controversial statement, “Only Shah Rukh Khan and s*x sell”. She also claimed that she is dying to have SRK on her chat show #NoFilterNeha. Later she further explained her controversial statement during a conversation with DNA.

Neha said, “I think a lot of things are changing, but that still doesn’t take away from the fact that SRK and s*x sell!” When asked if bringing celebrities on her show is easy, the actress said, “It’s never easy to get celebs. But I must say the first one was easier than the second.”

Neha Dhupia then added, “After the first season, celebrities who had seen it were like, ‘Hope we are not invited as there are tricky questions. But trust me, they are all brighter than me. They know how to swerve around them.”

The Bollywood actress once again expressed her wish to bring Shah Rukh Khan on her chat show and said, “Everyone who was on my wishlist on season 1 and season 2 has appeared. If I have a third season, I want to invite King Khan, because I want to have a conversation with the superstar on record.”

The superstar too once referred to the same quote in a tweet when Neha Dupia shared a picture from an event where the two posed for photographs together. She shared the photo describing herself as King Khan’s fangirl for life. King Khan too replied to the tweet in his trademark wit.

And @NehaDhupia I am ‘quote’ for life because of u. Was so good to see u. Thanks. https://t.co/J8z0cZBqA7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 5, 2016

