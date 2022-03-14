Riding high on the success of her latest movie ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her co-star Neha Dhupia.

Advertisement

Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal, DCW chairperson, and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

Advertisement

The actresses got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared “An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion for this noble initiative.

An engaging conversation with @SwatiJaiHind Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team pic.twitter.com/L0JqmrUu51 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 12, 2022

She added: “Also got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.”

“It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched ‘A Thursday’ and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them.”

Must Read: Roadies: After Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia Takes An Exit; Says, ‘Reasons Best Known To Me’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube