Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is well known for his deep majestic baritone voice and command over the Hindi language which is undoubtedly at par with that of a scholar. It seems Aaradhya Bachchan too following his grandfather’s footsteps in winning the hearts of the people with her oratory skills in Hindi.

Now a video is going viral on social media wherein Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s daughter is seen reciting a few lines in Hindi. Ever since it has gone viral, netizens are showing love and cannot stop drawing a comparison with her grandfather.

In the clip, Aardhya Bachchan is seen dressed up in her school uniform, talked about the importance of the Hindi language. She also stated that if anyone wants to learn a language, they need to learn it through poetry. A social media user shared the video and praised Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter.

Aaradhya’s viral video posted on some fan pages is seeing the reactions of several users. They have been appreciating her recitation skills. A user, wrote, “She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in Hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person.”

Another user wrote, “Wooow Betta Wonderful action lovely acting beautiful expression of a beautiful smile very nice God bless you.”

Moreover, netizen’s reactions even caught Abhishek Bachchan’s attention on Twitter. Junior Bachchan dropped a folded hands emoji as a mark of respect.

🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 13, 2022

However, this is not the first time that Aaradhya Bachchan’s video had gone viral on social media that attracted several netizens to heap praises on her and her parents Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Back in January, a video was circulating where the 10-year-old was performing on “Saare Jahaan Se Accha” and AR Rahman’s rendition of “Vande Mataram” for her school’s Republic Day function. The video had Aaradhya dressed in a white salwaar-kameez and an orange dupatta. She is seen standing against the backdrop of India’s National Flag.

