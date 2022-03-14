Ever since The Kashmir Files has released, it has created quite a stir on social media. The film which is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley has been receiving rave reviews not only from netizens but even from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The film even received a 10 on 10 rating on IMDb- the platform which provides the database and information related to films and TV shows.

Recently, the IMDb rating of The Kashmir files saw set back when they detected an unusual voting activity. Following this, they applied an alternate weighting calculation.

The user shared the screengrab and wrote alongside, “The @IMDb page of #TheKashmirFiles says: “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title. To preserve the reliability of our rating system, an alternate weighting calculation has been applied”. They have themselves dipped the ratings.”

And his next Tweet read, “The actual mean is 9.6 (Bottom of the same page). Somebody has surely influenced the ratings because Jai Bhim, a propaganda movie is still at 9.4.”Who forced them to dip the ratings of #TheKashmirFiles ? What’s unusual voting activity? Isn’t possible that every Indian rates 10*?” Re-tweeting the same, director Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “This is unusual and unethical.”

THIS IS UNUSUAL AND UNETHICAL. https://t.co/Iwcc7yQCGk — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 14, 2022

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Basha Sumbli among many others.

The film is doing wonders at the box-office. In its first week, the film has garnered a total collection of Rs 26.05 cr. The Kashmir Files which collected on Rs 3.5 cr on day 1 of box-office saw a huge growth and collected Rs 8.5 Cr and 14 Cr on day 2 and day 3, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the weekend, Kangana Ranaut bashed film industry for their ‘pin drop silence.’ Taking to her Insta story, she lauded the film and said it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year.

