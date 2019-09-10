Prithviraj’s Announcement Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

While we thought the plate was full for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar with projects like Sooryavanshi, Good News (now Good Newwzz), Bachchan Pandey amongst others, he came in treating us with another – YRF’s Prithviraj. The first look, as well as the announcement, came in yesterday, and the buzz has been massive ever since.

Now Prithviraj is making to our exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garner and predict upon your votes whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.

The announcement which came out yesterday witnessed the title of the movie in traditional Hindi format. Furthermore, the release date being Diwali 2020 was unveiled. What one could notice was the fire sparking creatively in the font, defining the fiery warrior Prithvi Raj Chauhan.

The movie is being directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed the television epic Chanakya. It will release worldwide on Diwali 2020.

National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar is all set to play Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. He says for him it is an honour to be essaying the role of one of the most “fearless and courageous kings of India”.

“It is truly an honour that I will be playing the role of one of the most fearless and courageous kings of India, Prithviraj Chauhan. As a nation, we should always celebrate our heroes and immortalize what they did to propagate the values that Indians lived by,” said Akshay, who turned 52 on Monday.

“‘Prithviraj’ is our attempt to bring to light his valour and daredevilry. Prithviraj was the only person standing in front of a merciless nemesis and the bravery he showed, made him a true Indian hero, an inspiration for generations and a legend. So this announcement coming on my birthday has indeed made it more special for me,” Akshay shared.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!