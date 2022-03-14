Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao left everyone shocked when they announced their split last July. After a togetherness of 15 years, the duo felt that it was best for them to separate, although they have nothing but love for each other. On the professional front, they were then working together on Laal Singh Chaddha. Rumours were rife that the superstar was allegedly dating Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Advertisement

Since Dangal, time and again Aamir and Fatima were linked together. Things only got intense after he announced his divorce with his second wife. Fatima Sana Shaikh even began trending minutes post the split announcement and many claimed that their relationship will soon be official.

Advertisement

However, Aamir Khan has rubbished all such rumours. Without mentioning Fatima Sana Shaikh, News 18 asked him if divorced due to any other relationship. To this, the superstar reacted, “No. There was no one back then, there is no one now.”

Earlier, many claimed that Aamir Khan divorced with first wife Reena Dutta because of Kiran Rao. Clarifying the same, the actor added, “When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later.”

Just not that, Aamir even revealed how he and Kiran have utmost respect and love they aren’t just the husband-wife anymore. It was around 7 years back that she noticed how he wasn’t a family person and cut to now, he’s just accepted that side of himself.

“Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits,” Aamir Khan concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ajay Devgn Started Shooting For Rohit Shetty’s Singham Next Morning After Reading The Narration Finishing It In Just 4 Months

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube