Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s love life has never missed grabbing the media and masses’ attention. Especially his tumultuous relationship with Kareena Kapoor.

Presently, both of them are quite happy in their private lives. While Kareena is happily married to actor Saif Ali Khan, her ex-beau Shahid is enjoying his married life with his wife Mira Kapoor. However, there was a time when the Kabir Singh actor never failed to take sly digs on the actress.

During hai arrival at Zee News’ celebrity chat show Kahiye Janab, Shahid Kapoor talked about how his life completely changed due to his breakup with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said, “Today, I don’t like talking about my personal relationship because I feel that it’s my personal space. When I was in a relationship with Kareena, I used to think differently, but now things have changed. I have always wanted normalcy in my life. I have come from a middle-class family and a basic background, where I have travelled in buses and trains. I never lived in a bungalow surrounded by guards. But, the fact is that life changes after you become a star and I try my best not to get carried away by my celebrity lifestyle.”

Apart from this Shahid Kapoor also went on to take a jab at Kareena Kapoor Khan when he said, “Breaking up with Kareena was tough, it did hurt. But as an actor, I have never let anything come in the way of my work. I have always given my best. I will. I have said this right from the time ‘the breakup’ happened that if a good movie comes and the director tells me that no one else except Kareena will suit a certain role, then I have no right to say that I won’t do the film. In fact, if my director will ask me to romance a cow or a buffalo, I will do that. It’s my job.”

