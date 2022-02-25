Shahid Kapoor is currently on a roll as he’s working on some intriguing projects with some top Bollywood filmmakers. Meanwhile, as the actor turns a year older today, we are here with a hilarious throwback story when Shahid spoke about a rumour that he wishes someone starts, he also opened up about his wildest fantasy. Scroll down below to know what he said and it involves Marvel’s Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson.

Advertisement

The actor who is happily married to Mira Rajput with whom he shares two children once spoke about having a huge crush on the Avengers: Infinity War actress.

Advertisement

While appearing in Koffee With Karan season 4 with Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor about, “A rumour about you that you wish someone would start?”, to this, the Jersey star replied, “That Scarlett Johansson’s marriage broke up because of me.”

Karan Johar smiled and said, “Oh Okay,” and asked Shahid Kapoor about his wildest fantasy, the actor just repeated the previous answer while Sonakshi Sinha can be seen giggling at his answer. While Karan adds, “What would you do with Scarlet Johansson that is your fantasy?”

To this, the Kaminey star says, “I would do so many things that everything in her life will just break up because of me.” Karan dropped the question by saying “Oh my god, I didn’t know you were that wild.”

Apart from Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor on numerous occasions have talked about his love for Scarlet Johansson. In one of the interviews in the past, he was asked, “If you are an invisible guy, which girl would you like to watch taking a shower?”, he thought about the answer and said “Why should I only watch a girl taking a shower then? How useless would my invisibility be,” later he picks up his coffee mug and says, “I find Scarlett Johansson very hot so…”

Must Read: Love Hostel Movie Review: Vikrant Massey & Sanya Malhotra Bring To You A Dark Love Story Enhanced By Shanker Raman’s Visual Brilliance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube