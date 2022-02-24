Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing eyeballs owing to his alleged love affair with Saba Azad. For a couple of weeks, rumours around their budding romance have been making headlines. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the same, the latest reports about their relationship status that they might take it ahead and get hitched.

Amid their wedding rumours, which are yet to confirm, the alleged lovebirds stepped out to relish a Kerala meal together. Read on about their latest outing.

Hrithik Roshan along with Saba Azad recently arrived at a restaurant to relish home-cooked Kerala meal pictures of which were shared on the official account of the restaurant. For their lunch date, HR sported an all-white look, while Saba looked pretty in a white top paired with green pants.

The caption of the first post featuring Hrithik read, “When you are happy, you show it! Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town.”

While the caption of another post with Saba read, “When someone is so so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair and supremely rewarding afternoon.”

Recently, a source close to the superstar opened up about their Hrithik and Saba Azad’s wedding and revealed to BollywoodLife, “Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like, Saba is the one for him.”

Further adding, the source said, “Hrithik doesn’t want to jump the gun and he will gradually take his time to take his relationship to another level, but he definitely has marriage on his mind. Hrithik doesn’t want a media glare on his relationship and wants to keep a low ley. Even if the superstar plans to get married it wouldn’t be a grand event but a small ceremony just like Farhan and Shibani.”

