Daughter of comedian Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is making her own name in the comedy space. She began her career in 2012 and has since appeared in several shows including Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali and The Kapil Sharma Show. She is a complete entertainer and has time and again proved her mettle.

Jamie also won many hearts with her mimicry of Rakhi Sawant, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor. The video had gone viral on social media. Along with her brother Jessey Lever, she is often seen making funny videos on Instagram.

While Jamie Lever is making big strides in the Comedy industry, her journey hasn’t been a cakewalk. During a conversation with ETimes, she revealed how her father Johnny Lever prepared her for the career and made her tough to take on the real competitive world of entertainment.

Jamie said, “He was really tough on me because he knew, it’s difficult here and he’s seen the struggle himself. He felt that people will criticise and judge me, they will be hard on me because I am Johnny Lever’s daughter, who’s done 300-400 movies. He very well knew people will be hard on me, so he would say, ‘tu bahar jaane se pehle yahan ro le taaki bahar rona na pade’ (Instead of going out and crying, you cry here first). He made sure that I understood and learnt it the tough way. I cried before saying every joke but I am very happy and thankful that I saw this phase too and because of that experience, I became tough. They say comedy comes from tragedy, so, even I had to suffer a few tragedies but it’s okay.”

Jamie Lever also claimed that she wants to carry forward her father’s legacy and said, “there is a Kapoor khaandaan, Khan khaandaan, I want to make ‘Lever khaandaan.'” Not just that she also recalled how her family and relatives reacted on bagging a role in The Kapil Sharma Show. She said that they are proud and watch every episode of the show.

Jamie further recalled how Kapil Sharma was welcoming when she made her debut episode at the show. She said, “I was very nervous but Kapil sir came and spoke to me personally. ‘Tu enjoy kar, saaa bhul ja, bas masti kar, apni marzi se kar, koi kuch bolega nahi, koi kuch point nahin de raha, theek hai na, mazze karenge.’ He made me feel so comfortable and encouraged me a lot. The entire team was very welcoming, especially Krushna bhai.”

