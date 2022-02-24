Malaika Arora has always been one of the most followed actors of Bollywood who is famous not just for her work in the film industry but also for her classy and bold sense of style. She is also a fitness inspiration for many as she encourages her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle and exercise regularly. In a recent pap video, Mala was seen dressed in a simple white shirt dress which seems to have left a few netizens amused.

For the unversed, Malaika was previously in the news when she shared a special post on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2022. She put up a picture hugging boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and captioned it with the word ‘mine’, adding a red heart emoticon at the end of it. Arjun could also be seen kissing her forehead while her eyes were tightly shut with arms wrapped around him.

In a recent paparazzi video, Malaika Arora can be seen getting into her vehicle while being dressed in a simple K-pop inspired outfit. She opted for a super-short white shirt dress which had extra-long sleeves with buttonless cuffs. Mala added a yellow ochre oversized sweater to it, which had a sleeveless pattern.

In footwear, Malaika Arora chose a pair of high-heeled boots which stood in contrast with her outfit. Her hair was tied down in a messy bun while her makeup was kept minimum, letting the outfit stand out. In accessories, Malaika also added a black Dior purse which was just the right choice to complete the look.

Malaika Arora’s attire also seems to have left the internet divided as some people were not happy with the look.

“Papa, apni pant toh pehno! #kuchkuchhotahai”, a comment said

“Someone has stolen her pants lol”, another comment read

Another troll wrote, “Aaj to pakka pant nahi he😂😂😂😂😂😂”

“Did she forget to wear her pants???”, a comment read

People also ended up making comments on her look as one said, “Lagta hai annual increment hua hi nahi.”

