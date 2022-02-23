For a very long time, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s link to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 215 crore extortion case has been making headlines. Along with the Kick actress, the name of dancing diva Nora Fatehi also emerged for her alleged connection to the conman. However, the latest report now states that other than Jacqueline and Nora, three more Bollywood divas were on his radar and Enforcement Directorate has reportedly revealed the same. Scroll down to read who they are.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sukesh posed as an imposter to extort Rs 215 Crore from Ranbaxy owner’s wife Aditi Singh on the pretext of helping her to get her husband out of the jail. Reportedly, he posed as a representative of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister’s office, Law Secretary, Home Secretary.

Advertisement

According to the latest report in India Today, ED has revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekar targeted Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Reportedly, Sukesh introduced himself as Suraj Reddy to the Coolie No 1 actress via WhatsApp messages dated May 21, 2021. During their budding friendship, Sukesh told Sara that he would like to gift her a car as a token of friendship.

However, when Sara was questioned about the same by ED, she directed a letter to the investigators and revealed that she has always refused to take any gift from the conman. However, when she agreed to only receive a box of chocolate as a gift, he sent Sara a luxurious Franck Muller watch along with the chocolate box, which costs lakhs.

Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, the Gunjan Saxena actress was contacted by Sukesh’s wife Leena Maria Paul, who had invited her to the opening ceremony of their new salon. Janhvi arrived and inaugurated the salon on July 19, 2021, and charged Rs 18.94 Lakh as the professional fees. When inquired about the same, the Dhadak actress submitted her bank details and told ED that apart from the fees, she was also gifted a Christian Dior tote bag by Leena’s mother on the day of the event.

A couple of weeks back, Conman Sukesh had sent a letter to media from jail where he had called his gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez ‘gifts of love.’ Excerpts from the letter read, “As I have mentioned before, I and Jacqueline were in a relationship, seeing each other, and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it’s projected, commented, and trolled in a bad light.”

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Share Official Wedding Pictures; Put The Pregnancy Rumours To Rest, You Guys!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube