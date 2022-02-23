Less than a couple of days are remaining for Gangubai Kathiawadi to hit the screens. With Gangubai, Alia Bhatt is making her return to the big screen after a gap of two years. She was last seen in Sadak 2 which released directly on OTT. With a lot of anticipation backing the buzz, let’s discuss how will it open.
For the unversed, Alia‘s last theatrical release was Kalank. The film was a multistarrer with names like Karan Johar backing it. But it failed miserably at the box office. However, the film did one good thing for Alia and that’s, it gave her the biggest Bollywood opener. Yes, you read that right! Kalank is Alia’s highest-opening Bollywood film ever.
Kalank had made 21.60 crores on its opening day. Comparing it with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming release is surely not taking such a big opening. Even though Gangubai looked a bit commercial from its trailer, the film is more of a niche kind. Sure, it has created a good pre-release buzz, but it’s not enough to pull off wonders on day 1.
Gangubai Kathiawadi looks more like a film that depends highly on word-of-mouth. But yes, it will surely benefit from Ajay Devgn‘s presence. The film is looking to open in a single-digit figure. In Maharashtra, it will face stiff competition from the Marathi film, Pawankhind. It looks like, the film has a chance to beat Raazi and a couple of films, and make a place in Alia’s top 10 openers.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s highest openers at the box office:
Kalank – 21.60 crores
Gully Boy – 19.40 crores
Shaandar – 13.10 crores
2 States – 12.42 crores
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores
Udta Punjab – 10.05 crores
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 9.02 crores
Student Of The Year – 9 crores
Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crores
Raazi – 7.53 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on 25th February 2022.
