Shah Rukh Khan knows how to make a grand entry. After a long sabbatical post Zero’s failure and later his work getting affected due to the arrest of his son Aryan Khan, SRK is now back with a bang. Although the actor has worked on a few ads in recent months but his latest Thums Up commercial is sending twitter into the meltdown.

Advertisement

For the past few weeks, King Khan is making quite a buzz due to the update of his upcoming films. Most recently, his pictures donning salt and pepper look went viral, which was later revealed that it was photoshopped. The original picture was taken by Dabboo Ratnani.

Advertisement

In the latest Thums Up ad Shah Rukh Khan can be seen donning the Pathan look with long hair and beard. Other than his appearance, netizens are highly impressed with the act, as he performs some high voltage action sequence on a train. Fans of SRK have taken over Twitter as they have started tending ‘Welcome Back King Khan.’

Reacting to the Thums ad featuring Shah Rukh Khan, a netizen wrote, “King Khan generated insane hysteria just with his ad and ad tweet. Now just imagine what will happen when he officially announces Pathan,” another user wrote, ” Kya samjhe, Sher khamosh he iska matalb Dahadna bhool Gaya,” a third user wrote, “SRK Be Like :– Main Khud Bollywood Hoon…” a fourth user commented, “There is so much devastation when the video of a small add of a cold drink arrives, what will happen if a movie poster comes on social media, this is the power of the world’s biggest superstar and the power of his fans.”

Hatters Jalte Raho 😎#ShahRukhKhan#Pathan#SRK WELCOME BACK KING SRK

KING KHAN IS BACK

SHAH RUKH KHAN

KING KHAN pic.twitter.com/6GNcshzuoz — Amreen SRKian❤️ (@SrkFc11741282) February 23, 2022

WELCOME BACK KING SRK ✨ King Khan generated insane hysteria just with his ad and ad tweet. Now just imagine what will happen when he officially announces Pathan 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yaKn5fKiuE — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 22, 2022

Kya samjhe 🔥

Sher khamosh he iska matalb Dahadna bhool Gaya 🔥🔥#ShahRukhKhan WELCOME BACK KING SRK pic.twitter.com/12CO6EkbgQ — ƙąცiR (@Raavan596782381) February 22, 2022

Yeh toh bas Ad hai

Poster, Teaser, Trailer aur Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost 🔥#Pathan#ShahRukhKhan

Welcome back King SRK

KING IS BACK

King Khan

THE KING pic.twitter.com/oU6KKxxcKE — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 22, 2022

Now I have decided. Whenever I will have soft drink it's going to be only @ThumsUpOfficial . Lots of love to you @iamsrk sir. Those few seconds were treat for every SRKian WELCOME BACK KING SRK

king is back

King Khan pic.twitter.com/M8OOIIumJQ — Missing Abhijeet 🇮🇳 (@missingabhijeet) February 23, 2022

King Khan is coming to set the screens on fire 🔥 WELCOME BACK KING SRK pic.twitter.com/m6XVSJfAkh — Dil Se Benedict 🌹 (@_HuaMaddham_) February 22, 2022

There is so much devastation when the video of a small add of a cold drink arrives, what will happen if a movie poster comes on social media, this is the power of the world's biggest superstar and the power of his fans, @iamsrk ❤️🔥

WELCOME BACK KING SRK pic.twitter.com/7ePlxlEycE — SAIF, PATHAAN UNIVERSE (@IamSaifSRK1) February 22, 2022

Well, this is just a small ad, now we can’t just imagine what will happen when Shah Rukh Khan will finally make an official announcement about Pathan. Other than the YRF film, SRK is also working with Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled projects.

Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.⚡@ThumsUpofficial#Toofan #ThumsUpStrong pic.twitter.com/OXdKfCI1OL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2022

Must Read: Malaika Arora’s Sizzling Bare-Faced Gym Look Trolled Mercilessly As Netizens Say, “Kamwali Bai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube