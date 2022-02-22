Shah Rukh Khan seems to be packed with projects for the year 2022 and all of them have already been creating a lot of buzz, even without any major official announcements. His next film, Pathan, in collaboration with YRF will reportedly mark the actor’s comeback in Bollywood, which will be followed by Altee’s next. According to a recent report, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani’s untitled social comedy film also has a shooting schedule in place and is expected to go on floors soon.

For the unversed, SRK has lately stayed away from the limelight ever since his son Aryan Khan was arrested in October 2021. The actor put all his projects on hold and took a break from social media during that period and his fans seem to be missing him a lot now. He was last spotted at late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, offering prayers right before the last rites.

According to the latest report by Peepingmoon.com, Shah Rukh Khan will begin the work on Rajkumar Hirani’s next on April 15th this year. The first leg of the film will be shot at a film city in Mumbai and the team will then move to Punjab to shoot in ‘sarson ke khet’ which is a popular scenery in Bollywood movies.

A part of the Shah Rukh Khan film will reportedly be shot in the UK and a 10-day Budapest schedule has already been drafted by the team. He has dedicated over 100 days to the film’s overall schedule and the report also suggests that the shoot will wrap up before October 2022.

The same report also suggests that the plot of this film will revolve around a man who tries to immigrate to Canada through illegal means. Makers are planning to have multiple cameo performances in this movie and actors like Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh have reportedly been approached for the same.

