Shahid Kapoor has some exciting projects in his kitty right now, and one of them is the much-talked-about Dingko Singh biopic. The film has been in talks for some time now. Now, the actor has finally spoken a word about it and it’s not very pleasing updates for his fans.

Advertisement

For the unversed, before the pandemic could strike, it was learned that Shahid will be portraying the character of Indian boxer, Ngangom Dingko Singh, in his biopic. Singh had won a gold for India at 1998’s Asian Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013. Sadly, he passed away in June 2021 at the age of 42.

Advertisement

Apart from portraying the boxer, Shahid Kapoor was also said to come on board as a producer for the Dingko Singh biopic. However, the plan went on a backburner. Now, after keeping mum for a long, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the project while talking to Bombay Times.

Shahid Kapoor said, “The film on Dingko Singh is not on the cards right now. It was a very challenging role, but when the pandemic struck, I didn’t have the opportunity to train in boxing. The film required a lot of dedication and time to undergo intense training. Also, the film wasn’t entirely developed, in fact, it was at a nascent stage at that time.”

He even spoke about giving a nod to Raj & DK’s web show. “I like something that is different from what I usually do. I love KK and Manoj Bajpayee in their web shows — they’re breaking new ground and trying different things. It’s so hypocritical to discriminate between what you do and what you like to watch, especially for an actor,” Shahid added.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey. It is scheduled to release on 14th April 2022.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Once Accused Of Not Romancing Annu Kapoor Because He Wasn’t ‘Good Looking’ Reacted, “If He Wants To Do Intimate Scenes & Pass Cheap Remarks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube