Amitabh Bachchan mostly uses ‘kill them with kindness’ policy on his haters and trolls but sometimes he opts for savage replies to shut them up. He does not shy away from calling people out on the internet whenever necessary and one such incident happened in the year 2018. Big B spotted an odd article about Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s pairing with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif respectively and decided to give the whole story a sarcastic touch.

For the unversed, Sr Bachchan has lately been in the news for a movie he is doing with south Indian superstar Prabhas. The film is titled Project K and also features actor Deepika Padukone in a key role. Other than this, DP and Big B will also be collaborating for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic The Intern. Deepika had recently confirmed that the movie will go on floors soon and was delayed mainly due to the unexpected third wave of COVID 19.

In the year 2018, Amitabh Bachchan shared a paper cut-out of an article written by Mumbai Age in February that year. The article mentioned how filmmakers were struggling because leading actresses like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were slightly taller than their male counterparts in some of their movies. Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor were specifically pointed out by their sources which seems to have caught the attention of Mr Bachchan.

Taking a sarcastic dig at the newspaper, Amitabh Bachchan stressed his own height, which is 6’2’’ and wrote, “T 2617 – Job Application : Name: Amitabh Bachchan DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad Age: 76 yrs Credentials: worked in films for 49 years, IN APPROX 200 FILMS Speaks; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT: 6’2” .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!!”. Have a look.

