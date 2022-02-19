Ananya Panday is one of the fastest-growing young artists of Bollywood at the moment with multiple movies slated to release this year. She was last seen in the romantic drama Gehraiyaan which has lately been receiving mixed reviews from the audience. In a recent interaction with a popular comedian, Ananya opened up about why she did not invite her co-stars for dinner and the reason has something to do with her father, Chunky Panday.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gehraiyaan is a recent Bollywood film that was released on Amazon Prime OTT platform in February 2022. The movie explores the concept of infidelity which is not a very commonly-discussed topic in Indian movies. It has been directed by Shakun Batra and features actors like Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dharaiya Karwa in key roles, amongst others.

Advertisement

The movie Gehraiyaan is being highly praised on the internet for the way in which it deals with complex human emotions and a sensitive topic like extra-marital affairs. As a part of the film’s promotion, director Shakun Batra and the cast recently spoke to comedian Cyrus Broacha on his YouTube channel Cyrus Says.

In a part of the conversation, Deepika Padukone explained how Ananya Pandey does not like sharing food and further elaborated on how they (Gehraiyaan cast) tried to invite themselves for a dinner to Ananya’s house but she was not keen on having them over.

When Cyrus Broacha asked Ananya Panday why she did not want to have them over, she said, “Because my dad (Chunky Panday) is always roaming around in a towel. If you all still want to come, come.”

Director Shakun Batra joined the conversation right after and pointed out how bizarre the reason was. “I can already imagine so many memes being made on that.”, he said.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Now Says Nepotism Has Never Been Her Problem; Adds, “Ekta Kapoor Has Never Been A Part Of The Bully Gang” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube